‘GAMECHANGER’: Free GP care extended to more than 500,000 people across Ireland
News

Ireland's Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly (R) and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe, pictured as they announced the free GP care extension

MORE than 500,000 people in Ireland will be able to access free GP care by the end of this year.

GP visit cards, which permit holders to access care from their local doctor without charge, will now be available to children aged six or seven and households earning no more than the median income.

The Government's agreement with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), confirmed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, marks the largest expansion of free GP services in the history of the state.

“I have long made clear my commitment to making healthcare affordable for all,” Mr Donnelly said.

“Today marks a significant milestone as we provide those who can least afford to pay for access to care with the right to attend a GP at no cost.

“As I said at the time of the budget last October, this is a gamechanger for our health service,” he added.

“Ensuring that more people can afford to visit their GP gives access to healthcare in the right place - one of the central commitments in the Programme for Government.

“It also removes the burden on people who may defer GP visits because they simply cannot afford it.”

Applications for GP Visit Cards for children aged six and seven can be made from August 11.

Some 78,000 children who currently access GP care on a private basis in Ireland are set to benefit from the extension.

Households earning the median income of €46,000 or less can apply for their cards from September 11, with the expansion of income limits for the general population expected to benefit up to 430,000 people.

Under the scheme, the median income level will be adjusted for people living on their own and for those with children.

“The Government is committed to ensuring that cost is removed as a barrier to accessing healthcare,” Mr Donnelly explained.

“This expansion will allow up to half a million additional people to access GP care without charges.

“This is a landmark day on our journey towards providing universal healthcare for all our people.”

Mr Donnelly has also confirmed that the €130million agreement with the IMO includes financial supports “to allow GPs to recruit additional staff,” to meet the expected rise in demand for services.

