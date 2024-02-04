Gardaí investigating death of Kieran Quilligan arrest two men on suspicion of murder
News

Gardaí investigating death of Kieran Quilligan arrest two men on suspicion of murder

Kieran Quilligan had not been seen since September 1, 2023 (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have today arrested two men on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation into the death of Cork man Kieran Quilligan.

The development follows confirmation on Thursday that human remains discovered in east Cork three days earlier were those of the missing man.

The 47-year-old had not been seen since CCTV captured him walking through Cork city centre five months ago.

"Gardaí have today, Sunday, February 4, 2024, arrested two males, aged in their 20s and 30s, on suspicion of murder," read a garda statement.

"Both males are remanded in custody and detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in Cork city."

Last sighting

Mr Quilligan was last seen on the evening of Friday, September 1, 2023 and reported missing three days later, with gardaí subsequently launching an appeal for information.

On the night of his disappearance, he left a premises on Anderson's Quay with another man.

CCTV captured the two men walking to Sullivan's Quay, then on to Proby's Quay and finally into St Finbarr’s Place at around 9.15pm.

Gardaí were unable to trace Mr Quilligan's movements after that.

CCTV captured Mr Quilligan's movements before he disappeared (Image: An Garda Síochána)

On Monday, skeletal remains were discovered in Rostellan, Co. Cork, which gardaí suspected may be those of the missing man.

That was confirmed on Thursday following a post mortem examination, after which gardaí upgraded their investigation to a murder enquiry.

The case is being led by a Senior Investigation Officer from Bridewell Garda Station in Cork.

Anyone with information relating to the death of Mr Quilligan is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

