GlobalLogic appoints Irish digital business exec Declan Fay
News

GlobalLogic appoints Irish digital business exec Declan Fay

Declan Fay.

DIGITAL ENGINEERING leader GlobalLogic has today announced the appointment of Declan Fay as part of an ambitious expansion into the Irish marketplace.

The company, which shares its Dublin-based office with Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Energy, helps brands across the world design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world.

Fay's appointment is part of GlobalLogic's three-year business strategy and development plan to help brands design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world in the Irish and wider European markets.

In his new role, Fay will work with GlobalLogic’s automotive, communications, consumer, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology business units to accelerate growth.

Before joining GlobalLogic, Fay amassed more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector across semiconductor, IT infrastructure, enterprise software, digital services and technology consulting in Ireland and Europe.

“I was delighted to spend week one in London meeting face to face with UK & Ireland colleagues as part of my on-ramp on this very exciting new journey," he said.

"I will be leading the development and scale-up of GlobalLogic’s business in Ireland and strategic business development across the region, co-located with Hitachi sister companies Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Energy in Dublin and also collaborating with Hitachi High-tech based in Maynooth, Co Kildare. A combination that brings a phenomenal range of capabilities to the market in Ireland.”

See More: Declan Fay, Dublin, GlobalLogic

Related

Bishop criticises paltry size of collections
News 2 hours ago

Bishop criticises paltry size of collections

By: Gerard Cassini

Trial of 'No Bounty' Celebrations box to be rolled out in coming weeks
News 3 hours ago

Trial of 'No Bounty' Celebrations box to be rolled out in coming weeks

By: Irish Post

Much-travelled archbishop Patrick Coveney dies
News 20 hours ago

Much-travelled archbishop Patrick Coveney dies

By: Gerard Cassini

Latest

John ‘Shark’ Hanlon has responded to PETA's claims where they said his horse pub video was a 'publicity stunt' 
Sport 6 minutes ago

John ‘Shark’ Hanlon has responded to PETA's claims where they said his horse pub video was a 'publicity stunt' 

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The Republic of Ireland WNT will play Morocco in an international friendly this month
Sport 1 hour ago

The Republic of Ireland WNT will play Morocco in an international friendly this month

By: Conor O'Donoghue

10 minutes with... Ocean Tisdall
Entertainment 1 hour ago

10 minutes with... Ocean Tisdall

By: Irish Post

Roy Keane will be inducted into the Cobh Ramblers Hall of Fame at the end of the month
Sport 1 hour ago

Roy Keane will be inducted into the Cobh Ramblers Hall of Fame at the end of the month

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The nominees have been confirmed for 2022 SSE Airtricity WNL Awards
Sport 3 hours ago

The nominees have been confirmed for 2022 SSE Airtricity WNL Awards

By: Conor O'Donoghue