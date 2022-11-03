GlobalLogic appoints Irish digital business exec Declan Fay

DIGITAL ENGINEERING leader GlobalLogic has today announced the appointment of Declan Fay as part of an ambitious expansion into the Irish marketplace.

The company, which shares its Dublin-based office with Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Energy, helps brands across the world design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world.

Fay's appointment is part of GlobalLogic's three-year business strategy and development plan to help brands design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world in the Irish and wider European markets.

In his new role, Fay will work with GlobalLogic’s automotive, communications, consumer, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology business units to accelerate growth.

Before joining GlobalLogic, Fay amassed more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector across semiconductor, IT infrastructure, enterprise software, digital services and technology consulting in Ireland and Europe.

“I was delighted to spend week one in London meeting face to face with UK & Ireland colleagues as part of my on-ramp on this very exciting new journey," he said.

"I will be leading the development and scale-up of GlobalLogic’s business in Ireland and strategic business development across the region, co-located with Hitachi sister companies Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Energy in Dublin and also collaborating with Hitachi High-tech based in Maynooth, Co Kildare. A combination that brings a phenomenal range of capabilities to the market in Ireland.”