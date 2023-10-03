‘HEARTBREAKING’: Parish pays tribute following death of popular Irish priest Fr Dominic McKenna

A COMMUNITY in North London is in mourning following the death of parish priest Father Dominic McKenna, aged 73.

Fr Dominic had been the priest for the parishes of St Teresa of the Child Jesus, Borehamwood and SS John Fisher and Thomas More in Borehamwood North since 2010.

In a statement today the Catholic Parishes of Borehamwood confirmed that he had died “peacefully” at the Royal Free Hospital yesterday evening (October 2), where he had been for the past few weeks.

Born Dominic Anthony McKenna in Dublin on August 21, 1950, he later moved to England and was ordained to the priesthood in Clapton on November 12, 1994, aged 29.

For the past 13 years Fr Dominic has led the community in Borehamwood, North London and his parishioners were devastated to learn of his death.

Hundreds of tributes have been posted online as well-wishers paid tribute to the man described as an “incredible” person, and an “inspiration” to all.

“All of us at Caritas Westminster were hugely saddened to hear of Fr Dominic’s passing,” Meriel Woodward, of the Caritas Westminster organisation, said.

“His desire to help people in his community was a huge source of inspiration for us,” she added.

Councillor Dan Ozarow, the Deputy Leader of Borehamwood and Elstree Town Council, has also paid tribute today, stating: “What father Dominic did for the church and community was incredible. A really lovely fantastic person.”

Parishioner Kevin Barnfield said Fr Dominic’s passing was “such a loss to our town and our community”.

“May we all be inspired by Father Dominic, and may he rest in peace,” he added.

Fellow parishioner Mary Brady said it was “absolutely heartbreaking to hear the sad news”.

“Fr Dominic will be missed by so many people, a wonderful person our parish was so lucky to have had him as our priest.”

And also paying tribute, Fiona Long added: “No words can describe how wonderful a man and priest he was.

“Our parish will miss his wonderful sermons and all his community celebrations.

“May he rest in eternal peace.”

Arrangements for Fr Dominic’s funeral Mass have yet to be confirmed.