Ireland’s EU Affairs Minister welcomed in London for talks on ‘deepening collaboration’ between islands

IRELAND’S Minister for EU Affairs Thomas Byrne has met with his British counterparts in London to discuss “shared priorities” between the two islands.

Mr Byrne was in the city to meet with Minister for the Cabinet Office, Nick Thomas-Symonds, and Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty.

He said the meetings, which took place at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, were “vital”.

Minister Byrne met with Minister for the Cabinet Office, Nick Thomas-Symonds

“I consider the UK to be a vital partner for Ireland in addressing many of our key priorities,” he said.

“My meetings with Minister Thomas-Symonds and Minister Doughty provided a welcome opportunity to address our shared priorities and discuss ways in which we can deepen our cooperation.”

Following their meeting, Minister Doughty confirmed that the “unique partnership” between Britain and Ireland remains a priority for the British Government.

Mr Thomas Byrne was in London to meet with Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty

“The UK and Ireland are the closest of neighbours with a unique partnership,” he said adding that it was “a huge pleasure to welcome our friend Minister Byrne to London”.

Mr Doughty confirmed they discussed “deepening our work together, unlocking growth opportunities across our islands and strengthening European security”.

Mr Thomas-Symonds reiterated that sentiment, stating: “It was great to meet Ireland's Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne.

"We discussed the upcoming UK-EU Summit and what more we can do to maintain the strong ties between our countries."

