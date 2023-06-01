Ireland’s oldest person treated to afternoon tea with the President
News

Ireland’s oldest person treated to afternoon tea with the President

President Higgins and wife Sabina hosted 109-year-old Máirín Hughes for afternoon tea (PICS: Maxwell Photography)

THE oldest person in Ireland was among a select group of people who were invited to enjoy afternoon tea with Irish President Michael D Higgins this week.

Máirín Hughes, aged 109, was among the guests hosted at Áras an Uachtaráin by President Higgins and wife Sabina on Tuesday, May 29.

President Higgins and wife Sabina greet 109-year-old Máirín Hughes at the event (PICS: Maxwell Photography)

Ms Hughes, who was born in Belfast on May 22, 1914, grew up in Dublin and in Killarney, county Kerry.

Last week she celebrated her 109th birthday with friends, enjoying afternoon tea while on a vintage bus tour of Dublin’s Phoenix Park, before returning to her nursing home in the city’s Chapelizod village.

On her visit to Áras an Uachtaráin she enjoyed the company of a range of other guests of the President, including the iconic Irish film director, George Morrison, of Mise Éire and Saoirse? fame, who turned 100 in November 2022.

Iconic film director George Morrison was also a guest at the event

Two families who suffered the loss of loved ones during the Troubles were also in attendance.

Hugh O’Hare lost wife Margaret O’Hare in the massacre known as Bloody Friday.

Ms O’Hare was one of nine people killed when the IRA exploded 19 bombs across Belfast in an 80-minute period on July 21, 1972.

Barney O’Dowd was shot and seriously wounded by loyalist paramilitaries during an attack on his farmhouse in Ballydougan, Co Down, on January 4, 1976.

His eldest brother Joe and two of his sons, Barry and Declan, were killed in the attack.

While Barney, who turned 100 on May 3, was unable to attend the event, he was represented by his sons Noel and Loughlin O’Dowd and his daughter Eleanor O’Sullivan.

Singer Simon Morgan was on hand to entertain guests

The event, which included a performance by the award-winning singer Simon Morgan, was organised to celebrate the “important role that a variety of people have and can play in different communities”, President Higgins confirmed.

In a speech made on the day, he explained: “Creating societies that are ethical, just, inclusive and peaceful, that allow for participation and the universal enjoyment of human rights, is a task for all of our citizens.

“Such societies can only emerge from communities that are ethical – communities working together, in solidarity, recognising the needs of all their members and, in particular, those who are vulnerable and marginalised.”

President Higgins addresses his guests at Áras an Uachtaráin

He added: “Each of us is vulnerable at some time in our lives, finding ourselves in need of the kindness, support and solidarity of our friends and neighbours. Is ar scáth a chéile a mhairimid.

“It is critical that we continue to work to build and maintain a strong sense of community which has been such an essential part of our Irishness and which continues to offer so much potential for the flourishing and fulfilment of our citizens.”

See More: Barney O’Dowd, George Morrison, Máirín Hughes, President Higgins

Related

‘Nasty’ sectarian attack in Derry leaves 12-year-old boy in hospital
News 1 hour ago

‘Nasty’ sectarian attack in Derry leaves 12-year-old boy in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

Plaque honouring Irish revolutionary Michael Collins to be unveiled in London borough
News 2 hours ago

Plaque honouring Irish revolutionary Michael Collins to be unveiled in London borough

By: Fiona Audley

Two arrested following discovery of IEDs, suspected firearm and ammo in Co. Derry
News 11 hours ago

Two arrested following discovery of IEDs, suspected firearm and ammo in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Council to consider posthumously awarding 'highest honour' to entertainer Paul O'Grady
News 13 hours ago

Council to consider posthumously awarding 'highest honour' to entertainer Paul O'Grady

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man treated in hospital after hammer attack in Co. Derry
News 14 hours ago

Man treated in hospital after hammer attack in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

The picture can be clearer on the radio
Entertainment 20 hours ago

The picture can be clearer on the radio

By: MICHAEL J. MCDONAGH

A night of music and words in Hammersmith
Entertainment 20 hours ago

A night of music and words in Hammersmith

By: Anne Flaherty

Irish firm is first to market with range of yoghurt pouches for children and adults
Business 1 day ago

Irish firm is first to market with range of yoghurt pouches for children and adults

By: Fiona Audley