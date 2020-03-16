Irish company launch website to show offers of support to vulnerable during coronavirus crisis
News

Irish company launch website to show offers of support to vulnerable during coronavirus crisis

AN INTERACTIVE map and website has been launched by an Irish company in order for those affected by coronavirus to communicate with each other.

Randall.ie/help showcases both offers and requests for help during the coronavirus crisis, and has thousands of posts so far despite only being set up in the past couple of days.

Anyone in need of help can log on to the website and find offers of help in their area, whether from an individual, a business or a community group.

Hundreds of people have logged their offer of help for anyone who needs it-- from collecting medication, doing shopping or providing lifts.

Randall.ie/help

The website describes itself as a temporary measure to assist communities and highlighting how "individuals, organisations and businesses are all doing their bit to help with what is, for many, a difficult time".

The site is a welcome relief from the constant bad and worrisome news which continues to come from Ireland and beyond, and the website creator acknowledges this when they say it is "a great way of tracking just how far kindness spreads".

While the map was created and launched in Ireland, it is beginning to spread to other countries, with dozens of offers of help cropping up in the UK and the idea beginning to take hold in mainland Europe.

The coronavirus continues to spread rapidly throughout the world, and while the results are devastating, there have been multiple showcases of human kindness and community resilience.

To offer help or request assistance, no matter where you are in the world, you can visit the website here.

