Irish families pay amongst highest energy bills in EU
IRISH families are paying some of the most expensive energy prices in Europe, new figures reveal.

The data from the statistical body, Eurostat, shows that we have the second most expensive gas in the EU.

Sweden is the only country with more expensive gas than Ireland, where it costs just under 10 cents per kilowatt hour.

Also, electricity prices in Ireland are in excess of 20 cents per kilowatt hour which is the fourth highest in the union.

Only Belgium, Denmark and Portugal have higher charges in the EU.

Similarly, prices here are far higher than in non-EU countries such as Iceland and Norway.

The data doesn’t account for price rises imposed by six energy companies in the last few days.

Despite the Corrib Gas Field in Mayo supplying 60% of the gas used in the State, energy prices remain high in Ireland.

Electric Ireland, Energia, Flogas, Panda Power and Pinergy raised their prices at the start of August, with PrePayPower and Bord Gáis following up with price increases last week.

Some householders will see their energy bills rise by as much as €200 a year.

Suppliers have blamed a jump in wholesale energy prices on international markets.

