Flogas announces energy price rise from August

PEOPLE in Ireland are facing another rise in their energy bills as Flogas has announced a 7% increase in its variable electricity charges, from August 25.

The price hike, which is the company's first in three years, will see an average residential customer paying an additional €10.50 per month, or around €125 annually.

The increase follows a 15% reduction in Flogas electricity rates last year, but the company says the move is necessary due to significant rises in network charges.

Managing Director of Flogas Energy, Sean O’Loughlin, said the decision reflects a 21% increase in network costs that took effect in October 2024, with further increases expected in October 2025.

Flogas currently supplies electricity to 43,500 residential customers on variable rates, all of whom will be affected by the change.

Customers on fixed-rate electricity plans and those using Flogas for natural gas will not see any price adjustments.

This latest announcement comes on the heels of news from EirGrid, which recently announced higher network charges approved by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

These charges, aimed at funding upgrades and ongoing maintenance of the national grid, are expected to add an average of €8.40 per month, or roughly €100 annually, to people’s electricity bills across the country.

Flogas has advised customers that changes will apply to both unit rates and standing charges and has encouraged users to consult its website for full details.

The company acknowledged the financial burden the increase may pose and is offering a range of supports, including payment plans.

O’Loughlin urged customers experiencing financial pressure to reach out to Flogas for assistance, stating the company’s customer service team is available to help as much as possible.

The announcement adds to growing concerns over the cost of living, as Irish energy users contend with multiple price increases driven by infrastructure demands and regulatory changes.