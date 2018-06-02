Irish mother appeals for birthday cards to her 4-year-old son diagnosed with terminal cancer

Yavanna Evans' 4-year-old son Oscar Keogh was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare form of a brain tumour in January 2018.
Evans and her partner Lar were told by doctors that because of the location of the tumour and the proximity of Oscar's nerves to it, it is inoperable and he has a less than 1 percent chance of survival.
According to the GoFundMe set up to deal with medical costs for Oscar, 90 percent of children with a diagnosis like Oscar's have up to 18 months to live.
When I turned 30 we were newly engaged and excitedly planning our wedding when Lar got me a trip to Disneyland Paris for my present. We never went because the day AFTER I turned 30 I found out I was pregnant. It was the start of the most exciting years for us as we had Oscar and got married and planned our future. Lar was going to bring us for another of my birthdays once Oscar was a bit bigger but here we are, planning an amazing trip for the most terrible reason. Next week is very special. We got our info pack in the post and the countdown is on for our trip to Disneyland Paris with @makeawish_ie 💙 Come Tuesday we’ll be starting our adventures for 3 nights. Make a Wish really are amazing and have made everything so easy. With all our hearts we wish this wasn’t why we were going next week but we are. So we’re going to have the most important holiday of our lives and leave all our worries behind us if we can. If you’ve been before, feel free to give us any tips x
As Oscar's birthday is June 24, Evans has requested his birthday be made an extra special one, appealing to anyone and everyone to send him well wishes via a birthday card.
Evans, who tweets and blogs under the alias MakeUpMonster shared on Twitter: 'Wherever you are in the world - Our amazing son Oscar from Dublin turns 4 on June 24th and he is our world. He has a DIPG terminal brain tumour and this may be his last birthday. IF it’s feasible, could you consider sending him a card to make it the biggest birthday?'
Evans included their address of Suite 218, 2 James Joyce Street, Dublin 1.
When asked by one follower about which card Oscar would prefer, Evans added 'Basically any cartoon character that’s on any kids station at the moment! Especially loves Oddbods, Minions, Mickey Mouse, Sesame St, PJ Masks, My Little Pony, Boss Baby, Monsters Inc., all of them'.
Anyone hoping to wish Oscar a happy birthday may do so by sending a card to the address above before the date of June 24th or should you wish to donate to the family's GoFundMe, click here.