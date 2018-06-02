Irish mother appeals for birthday cards to her 4-year-old son diagnosed with terminal cancer

Yavanna Evans' 4-year-old son Oscar Keogh was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare form of a brain tumour in January 2018.

Evans and her partner Lar were told by doctors that because of the location of the tumour and the proximity of Oscar's nerves to it, it is inoperable and he has a less than 1 percent chance of survival.

According to the GoFundMe set up to deal with medical costs for Oscar, 90 percent of children with a diagnosis like Oscar's have up to 18 months to live.

As Oscar's birthday is June 24, Evans has requested his birthday be made an extra special one, appealing to anyone and everyone to send him well wishes via a birthday card.

Evans, who tweets and blogs under the alias MakeUpMonster shared on Twitter: 'Wherever you are in the world - Our amazing son Oscar from Dublin turns 4 on June 24th and he is our world. He has a DIPG terminal brain tumour and this may be his last birthday. IF it’s feasible, could you consider sending him a card to make it the biggest birthday?'

Evans included their address of Suite 218, 2 James Joyce Street, Dublin 1.

When asked by one follower about which card Oscar would prefer, Evans added 'Basically any cartoon character that’s on any kids station at the moment! Especially loves Oddbods, Minions, Mickey Mouse, Sesame St, PJ Masks, My Little Pony, Boss Baby, Monsters Inc., all of them'.

Anyone hoping to wish Oscar a happy birthday may do so by sending a card to the address above before the date of June 24th or should you wish to donate to the family's GoFundMe, click here.

