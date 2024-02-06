President Higgins ‘very sorry and concerned’ following King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

THE President of Ireland has shared his ‘concern’ following the news that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement President Michael D Higgins said he is “very sorry and concerned to hear of King Charles' medical diagnosis”.

The President has sent his “best wishes on behalf of the people of Ireland to King Charles for his medical treatment and for his full recovery, as well as to Queen Camilla and his family”, his office has confirmed.

The King’s diagnosis was revealed in a statement made by Buckingham Palace late yesterday afternoon.

The Royal Family confirmed that the British monarch, who took the throne in September 2022, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, has been diagnosed with “a form of cancer”.

Last month the King was hospitalised for a procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

He left the hospital on January 29 and undertook a “period of private recuperation”.

Yesterday it was confirmed that during that procedure a “separate issue of concern was noted”.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement from Buckingham Palace explained.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” they added.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The statement further confirmed that the King was “positive” about the treatment that now lies ahead.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the Palace said.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Politicians across Northern Ireland have also conveyed their best wishes to the monarch following his diagnosis.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who took up that post on Saturday, February 3, following the return of power sharing at Stormont, wished the King well.

“I am very sorry to hear of King Charles illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment and a full and speedy recovery,” she said in a statement.

Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly said: “I would like to wish His Majesty, King Charles all the very best for his treatment.

“I, like many people throughout Northern Ireland, will keep him and his family in my prayers.”

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also sent “every good wish” to the King as he begins treatment, adding: “We pray for a full and speedy recovery.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long added: “Thoughts with King Charles and the royal family, as they begin to come to terms with his cancer diagnosis.”

“Wishing him all the very best for the journey ahead and I hope and trust that his treatment is successful, and he is soon restored to full health.”