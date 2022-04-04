IRISH PEOPLE are the most curious about cryptocurrency in the world, new research shows.

According to the 2022 Global State of Crypto by cryptocurrency exchange company Gemini, 58% of Irish respondents said they were interested in learning more about crypto or purchasing crypto in the coming year.

This compares to 41% of people being 'crypto-curious' globally, and 49% in the UK.

The majority of those who are crypto-curious are also women (54%). However, the current breakdown of cryptocurrency ownership in Ireland by gender shows that 40% of owners are women.

The report also shows that 18% of Irish people, and 35% of high-income Irish earners, own cryptocurrency. Just 39% of Irish investors are actively trading crypto.

20% of Irish respondents believe that crypto is the future of money, but just 9% of current non-owners plan to purchase cryptocurrency in the next year.

Gillian Lynch, Gemini’s head of Ireland and Europe, said the survey shows "a strong appetite for crypto" in Ireland.

'We look forward to bringing our simple and secure crypto services to customers in Ireland and Europe more broadly," said Lynch.

Gemini was founded in 2014 in the US by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. The company recently secured an electronic money licence from the Central Bank of Ireland.

As part of the report, nearly 30,000 adults across 20 countries were surveyed.

The Central Bank of Ireland is currently advising the public that if they buy cryptocurrency they are exposing themselves to a number of risks including high volatility and absence of protection as they are unregulated by Irish and EU law.