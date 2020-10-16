Irish teenager previously injured in vicious acid attack wins US college soccer scholarship
Irish teenager previously injured in vicious acid attack wins US college soccer scholarship

AN IRISH teenager who was previously the victim of a brutal acid attack has earned a prestigious scholarship to play soccer at a college in the US.

Tega Agberhiere, 17, from Co Waterford suffered serious injuries to his face and body when an acidic substance was thrown on him in the attack, just over a year ago.

Already an Ireland youth international at the time of the attack, Agberhiere, suffered horrific burns to the face and initially feared he would lose his sight permanently.

Left physically and mentally scarred by the ordeal, thankfully the youngster’s vision did return, allowing him to continue on with his pursuit of a career in the beautiful game.

Agberhiere returned to the ranks of the Waterford United FC under-19s team this past February and hasn’t looked back since.

Now the inspiring teenager is embarking on an exciting new chapter at Western Texas College in the US where he will continue his studies while also playing soccer as part of an exciting scholarship.

Speaking to WLR FM the Irish youngster star said the move represents the culmination of his very own “American dream:"

In a separate interview with Beat 102 103, he thanked the people of Ireland for their support.

"I would like to thank the whole county and everyone in Ireland," he said. "Everyone helped me along, especially everyone in Waterford city."

The brave teenager has faced his fair share of adversity to get this far – he had to undergo several skin grafts and still has to wear contact lenses in order to better see in the game – but he’s optimistic about the future.

"I’m only wearing one contact lens at the minute, but I’m hoping to get the second one into
my other eye soon," he said.

Once tipped for great things by Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, Agberhiere has just moved one step closer to making his dream a reality.

