Irish Wolfhound features on new Irish passport that combines tradition and technology

THE ICONIC Irish Wolfhound features prominently on the new Irish passport, which has been released this week and combines tradition with technology.

Celebrating Ireland's landscapes, wildlife and culture via cutting-edge security, the passport is described as 'one of the world's most advanced travel documents'.

"This new passport ensures Ireland remains at the forefront of identity security for years to come," said Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee.

Nationwide consultation

Designed in collaboration with Irish companies and artists, the passport reflects the changing seasons across the country through native wildlife, flora and landscapes.

The design takes holders on a journey through the Irish year, celebrating the habitats, wildlife and seasonal rhythms that have influenced life on the island for generations.

At its heart are the spirals of Newgrange, whose ancient carvings influenced many of the passport's symbolic motifs and security patterns.

These influences sit alongside Celtic knotwork, historic craftsmanship, hand-drawn illustrations and seasonal poetry, creating a visual language that is distinctly Irish.

Many of the featured designs were chosen by the public, with more than 15,000 people taking part in a nationwide consultation.

Native flora and fauna feature throughout the pages, with the Irish Wolfhound, one of the public's favourite selections, appearing throughout the document.

Other animals featured include the Connemara Pony, Irish Goat, Atlantic Salmon and Red Deer.

The new passport uses modern production techniques and sophisticated security technologies, with several features being used in a passport for the first time anywhere in the world.

It includes embossed artwork, metallic ink and tactile raised ink, while hidden illustrations appear only under ultraviolet light.

Bound with tricolour thread, the passport also supports Ireland's sustainability ambitions through new production techniques and environmentally friendly security inks.

'Unmistakably Irish'

"The Irish passport is recognised around the world as one of the most trusted travel documents, giving Irish citizens visa-free access to 186 countries," said Ms McEntee.

"This new passport ensures Ireland remains at the forefront of identity security for years to come.

"It combines some of the world's most advanced security technology with a design that proudly reflects who we are as a nation, our heritage, creativity and natural beauty."

She added: "This passport showcases the innovation, expertise and artistic excellence that exists in Ireland today.

"Together with Irish companies and artists, we have created a travel document that is both technically outstanding and unmistakably Irish."

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