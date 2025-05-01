Irish passport represents ‘our identity and freedom’, Tánaiste says

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has revealed his pride in the Irish passport on the 100-year anniversary of its launch.

Mr Harris claimed the document represents the “identity and freedom” of the people of Ireland, as a new exhibition opened at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum marking its anniversary.

On the Move: A Century of the Irish Passport uses archive material as well as public submissions to tell the story of the passport over the past 100 years.

“Our passport is a source of great pride for our citizens, it represents our identity, our freedom, and our connections to the world,” Mr Harris said.

“This exhibition is a wonderful celebration of 100 years of the Irish Passport and its impact on the lives of Irish people at home and abroad,” he added.

“I am especially delighted to see submissions from citizens who have shared their significant and historic family passport stories, which highlight the experiences that make the Irish passport so special.”

In March, EPIC received an “overwhelmingly positive response” to a public callout for personal stories to be featured in the exhibition.

“Contributions have ranged from heartwarming anecdotes about emigration to memories of receiving an Irish passport for the first time,” they explain.

These stories, alongside original historical records and archival footage, now make up part of the exhibition, which opened in Dublin today.

“The Irish passport is much more than a document - it’s a symbol of connection, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the Irish people,” EPIC CEO Aileesh Carew said.

“As we mark 100 years of the passport, we’re excited to showcase not only its rich history but also the personal stories of millions who have journeyed across the globe,” she added.

“This exhibition is a celebration of those who have carried the Irish passport with pride and the remarkable impact they’ve had on the world.”

Visitors to the exhibition will get to explore a range of themes, including the role of the Irish passport in times of war, social change, and global mobility.

The display also tackles what the passport means to Irish citizens, both at home and abroad.

Catherine Healy, Historian-in-Residence at EPIC, said the the issuing of the very first Irish passport was an “important moment in the history of Ireland”.

“A symbol of Irish identity, it provided clear evidence of a commitment to engage with the world as an independent nation,” she explained.

“Irish passports have since facilitated millions of journeys across the world, whether for work, love or intellectual freedom.

“The issuing of a passport could represent the start of a difficult departure from home, but for millions with Irish heritage it could also be a powerful reminder of family connection,” she added.