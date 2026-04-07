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Public urged to check passport validity as demand grows for Irish identity document
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Public urged to check passport validity as demand grows for Irish identity document

THE Irish public is being urged to check their passports are in date before the busy holiday season arrives.

Demand for the identity document continues to grow, with more than quarter of a million Irish passports issued so far in 2026.

Parents in particular are being urged to check theirs and their children’s passports are valid well in advance of their planned holidays to “avoid any last-minute stress”.

“As we look forward to our summer holidays, it is vital to check that your passport is valid as soon as possible,” Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee said this week.

The Irish public is being urged to check the validity of their passports well before their holidays

“As a parent, I understand how much preparation goes into organising travel with children, and ensuring your family’s passports are up to date avoids last-minute stress,” she added.

The Irish Government launched its ‘Don’t be that Person” campaign this month, reminding the public that children’s passports can be renewed via the Passport Online service.

“I encourage all Irish citizens who are due to travel, to check your passport is in date, and to apply online,” Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne said.

“Whether travelling to Europe or further afield, Passport Online is the fastest, most straightforward, and cost-effective way, to apply for your passport, saving you time to plan your trip,” he added.

“Online applications can be completed and submitted in less than 10 minutes, and you can apply from anywhere in the world.

“Over 96% of applicants, both renewal and first time applicants, now use Passport Online to apply for their passport.”

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See More: Holidays, Irish Passport, Renewal

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