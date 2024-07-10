Irish woman held in Dubai after suffering 'horrific attack' to return home

AN IRISHWOMAN who was being detained in Dubai after reportedly being the victim of a serious assault is to return home.

The case of 28-year-old Tori Towey was raised in the Dáil yesterday by Sinn Féin's May Lou McDonald.

She claimed the Roscommon native had been the victim of a 'severe beating' but in the wake of the incident, was herself charged with attempted suicide and alcohol abuse as well as being handed a travel ban.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said he would look into the matter and revealed in the Dáil today that the travel ban on Ms Towey had been lifted.

"Embassy staff will take Tori to the airport as soon as she is ready to go," he added.

"The embassy, of course, will continue to follow up on the case, which is still active, as of now.

"I just wanted to inform the House of that and to thank all in our embassy for their work in relation to that."

Before news of the ban's lifting, Mr Harris told the Dáil earlier today that Ms Towey had been the victim of 'horrific male violence'.

"She has been the victim of the most brutal, horrific attack one can imagine," he added.

"After enduring that horrific, brutal attack, Tori Towey did not wake up in a hospital, being supported, cared for and loved, she woke up in a police station."

'Solidarity'

Radha Stirling, whose organisation Detained in Dubai had been working with Ms Towey, also shared the news via Twitter that the charges against the Irishwoman had been officially withdrawn.

She added that she hoped 'no further attempts will be made to keep her in the country'.

Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin also welcomed the news that Ms Towey had been allowed to return to Ireland.

"I hope she will be able to do so as soon as possible," added the Tánaiste.

"This is an outcome that Ambassador Alison Milton, officials, and our Embassy in UAE have been working on for the last while.

"We are glad for Tori and her family, and we wish her all the very best in the future."

This evening, Ms McDonald thanked those who had supported Ms Towey since her case was highlighted.

"The ordeal Tori has been subjected to has been horrendous," she said.

"I know that Tori and her mum are deeply grateful for the solidarity and good will that has been shown towards them across Ireland.

"We now await their safe return to Ireland and to Roscommon.

"I will continue to work with everyone involved, to ensure this now happens and that they are home with their loved ones in Roscommon as soon as possible."