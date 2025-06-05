Ireland and UAE issue statement following extradition of suspected Kinihan cartel member

THE JUSTICE ministers of Ireland and the UAE have issued a joint statement confirming their solidarity in the fight against organised crime following the extradition of an Irish man from Dubai.

On May 29 Sean McGovern was arrested in Dublin following an extradition from the United Arab Emirates at the request of the Irish authorities.

The 39-year-old, who is believed to be a key figure in Dublin's Kinahan cartel, had been the subject of an Interpol Red Notice prior to his arrest in Dubai in October 2024.

He is accused of murder and involvement in a criminal organisation.

In a phone call, Ireland’s Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan, and the UAE’s Justice Minister Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi discussed the operation which followed a decision to extradite McGovern issued by the Dubai Court of Cassation.

“This positive development is further evidence of the excellent criminal justice cooperation between the governments of the UAE and Ireland and highlights our joint dedication to ensuring that criminal prosecutions may be brought against those who attempt to evade justice,” the ministers said in a statement.

Both ministers went on to commend the Dubai Police and An Garda Síochána for their “ongoing engagement and commitment to enhancing police-to-police cooperation, recognising their vital role in joint efforts to combat the global threat of organised crime”.

Speaking following the successful extradition, Deputy Garda Commissioner Shawna Coxon said: "I would like to acknowledge this is another significant development in on our continued work with international law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle transnational organised crime gangs.”

She added: "This work has involved extensive meetings by senior garda officers here and abroad with international law enforcement partners, as well as highly detailed and intricate investigative work with those partners.

"This has been supported by our network of garda liaison officers stationed in key locations abroad.

"This work is not possible without the assistance of the Department of Justice, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"I want to particularly thank the Ministry of Justice at a judicial level in the United Arab Emirates. Our police-to-police co-operation globally is critical to the dismantling of organised crime.

"Transnational organised crime gangs cause misery to communities not only in Ireland but throughout the world.

"They engage in murder, human trafficking and drug dealing.

"Tackling these gangs not only makes Ireland safer, but all the other countries they operate in as well.”