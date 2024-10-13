'One of Ireland's most wanted': Interpol helps arrest alleged high-ranking Kinahan gang member

INTERPOL, the international policing organisation, has helped arrest an alleged high-ranking member of the Kinahan organised crime gang.

Sean McGovern, 38, was taken into custody in Dubai on Thursday following the publication of an Interpol Red Notice in collaboration with Irish and UAE authorities.

While Irish authorities have not named McGovern themselves, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the arrest was a fitting tribute to late Assistant Garda Commissioner John O'Driscoll.

'Most wanted'

Following the arrest, Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock said authorities were now working to extradite McGovern from Dubai.

"One of Ireland's most wanted individuals has been arrested thanks to the combined efforts of the Irish authorities and the United Arab Emirates," he said.

"Cases like this underline the value of international police cooperation via Interpol's global network, and again highlights that no fugitive can consider themselves safe from justice.

"McGovern, who is wanted for charges including murder and directing an organised crime group, will be held in the UAE pending extradition proceedings."

'Priority target'

Speaking on Thursday, Commissioner Harris said more details of the arrest would be released by An Garda Síochána in the coming days.

However, he praised Mr O'Driscoll — the former Assistant Garda Commissioner for Special Crime Operations — for the work he did in building relations with international police services.

The 64-year-old — who served An Garda Síochána for 41 years — passed away suddenly in September, two years after retiring.

"We got news today from colleagues in the United Arab Emirates and Dubai about an important intervention and arrest that they have made, and we welcome that very much," said Commissioner Harris.

"Over the coming days, more detail will be released as to identity and the next steps.

"This has been a very long process and investigation that has involved international partners — started off by our late colleague John O'Driscoll with great skill, capacity and energy and we are following through on the foundations that he laid.

"We have always said that we are resolute and relentless in the pursuit [of] the members of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

"They are Irish nationals that have created misery throughout the world, involved in very serious criminality and are a murderous gang of drug dealers.

"They remain a priority target and a lot of our energy and effort is to bring the overall leadership to justice."

Dismantling organised crime

While saying she was unable to comment on individual cases, Justice Minister Helen McEntee claimed following the arrest that there was 'no hiding place' for criminals.

"The government is taking all necessary steps to dismantle organised crime," she said.

"Many organised crime gangs think they can evade justice by crossing borders; they cannot.

"There can be no hiding place anywhere in the world for criminals."

She added: "There is excellent cooperation between An Garda Síochána and their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates, and the deployment of a Garda Liaison Officer to Abu Dhabi last year has been key to this."