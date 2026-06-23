Katie Taylor, Sharon Shannon and Colm Tóibín awarded honorary degrees from TCD

BOXER Katie Taylor, musician Sharon Shannon and author Colm Tóibín have all received honorary degrees from Trinity College Dublin.

The Irish icons, who are all leaders in their respective fields, were among five people to receive the awards at a ceremony held at the university this month.

Civil rights lawyer Baroness Helena Kennedy and Sister Helen Prejean, the anti-death penalty activist who was depicted by Susan Sarandon in the film version of ‘Dead Man Walking’, were also among the recipients.

All five received Trinity’s highest honour from TCD Chancellor Dr Mary McAleese, a former president of Ireland, at a ceremony conducted in Latin in the historic Public Theatre.

TCD's Public Orator Anna Chahoud described Shannon as a “living legend” during the ceremony.

“As the river grows crossing county borders, for fifty years this musician has remained faithful to the Irish traditions while crossing generic boundaries – rock and reggae, to name but a few – and collaborating with all prominent musicians in Ireland, always showing her unique skills with the accordion,” she added.

“She has done an immense service to her country and to its cultural heritage, for the best thing that one can do with heritage is to make it alive again.”

Speaking of Taylor, who later this year will contest a long-awaited boxing match in Dublin’s Croke Park, Ms Chahoud said “what this woman has accomplished is an ever-lasting monument to Irish values and valour”.

Ms Chahoud described Tóibín as “one of the most vocal advocates for the creative mind in our times”.

“This incomparable writer does not remain silent on the current perils posed to human creativity by artificial intelligence,” she added, “true to himself, he is not optimistic about our chances of success.

“Let us give him our pledge that we will not easily trade away the gift that is unique to each of us.”

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