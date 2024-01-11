Kayakers rescued after getting into difficulty in River Bann
News

Kayakers rescued after getting into difficulty in River Bann

TWO kayakers were rescued after being caught in an unexpectedly strong tide while on the River Bann.

Dog walkers raised the alarm after spotting the pair in trouble at around 6.20pm on January 9.

PSNI officers were the first to arrive on the scene, where they found the men clinging to branches to stop themselves being dragged away by the current.

“Two officers entered the cold water and, with the assistance of colleagues on the riverbank, were able to bring the men safely to waiting ambulances which took them to hospital for treatment,” the PSNI confirmed.

Speaking following the rescue, PSNI Chief Inspector Vince Redmond praised the efforts of his officers.

“I am delighted that these men were brought to safety, and that our officers showed such resourcefulness, skill and courage,” he said.

“Their work on Tuesday evening was the embodiment of ‘Keeping People Safe’ in our community,” he added.

“This was a fantastic example of collaborative working with our colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the indispensable volunteers of Community Rescue Service.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that lives were saved as a result.”

See More: Kayak, River Bann

Related

Kayakers discover stunning blue lagoon beneath Irish island
News 5 years ago

Kayakers discover stunning blue lagoon beneath Irish island

By: Ryan Price

Co. Down man jailed for intimidating witness in child sex offences court case
News 9 hours ago

Co. Down man jailed for intimidating witness in child sex offences court case

By: Gerard Donaghy

New York show announced celebrating late stars Sinead O'Connor and Shane MacGowan
News 10 hours ago

New York show announced celebrating late stars Sinead O'Connor and Shane MacGowan

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man arrested following serious assault which left victim in critical condition
News 1 day ago

Man arrested following serious assault which left victim in critical condition

By: Fiona Audley

Tánaiste opens Ireland’s newest Embassy in Mexico
News 1 day ago

Tánaiste opens Ireland’s newest Embassy in Mexico

By: Fiona Audley

Staff left shaken after masked men rob shop at knifepoint
News 1 day ago

Staff left shaken after masked men rob shop at knifepoint

By: Irish Post

Public helps police locate suspected cannabis factory at house in Armagh
News 1 day ago

Public helps police locate suspected cannabis factory at house in Armagh

By: Fiona Audley

Neo-Nazi podcasters who urged listeners to commit violent acts jailed for terrorism offences
News 1 day ago

Neo-Nazi podcasters who urged listeners to commit violent acts jailed for terrorism offences

By: Irish Post