Kayakers rescued after getting into difficulty in River Bann

TWO kayakers were rescued after being caught in an unexpectedly strong tide while on the River Bann.

Dog walkers raised the alarm after spotting the pair in trouble at around 6.20pm on January 9.

PSNI officers were the first to arrive on the scene, where they found the men clinging to branches to stop themselves being dragged away by the current.

“Two officers entered the cold water and, with the assistance of colleagues on the riverbank, were able to bring the men safely to waiting ambulances which took them to hospital for treatment,” the PSNI confirmed.

Speaking following the rescue, PSNI Chief Inspector Vince Redmond praised the efforts of his officers.

“I am delighted that these men were brought to safety, and that our officers showed such resourcefulness, skill and courage,” he said.

“Their work on Tuesday evening was the embodiment of ‘Keeping People Safe’ in our community,” he added.

“This was a fantastic example of collaborative working with our colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the indispensable volunteers of Community Rescue Service.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that lives were saved as a result.”