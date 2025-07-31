New search underway on Wexford land in Fiona Sinnott murder investigation

A PROPERTY in Wexford is being searched today in connection with the investigation into the 1998 murder of Fiona Sinnott.

Ms Sinnott was just 19 when she disappeared from Broadway, Co. Wexford on February 8, 1998.

The mother-of-one from Ballyhitt, Broadway was last seen leaving Butler’s Pub in Broadway at around midnight, having spent the evening socialising with friends.

Gardaí investigating her disappearance and murder have begun a search operation today on open ground at a location in Co. Wexford.

“This area of land will be searched and subject to excavation, technical and forensic examinations over the coming days,” the police force said in a statement.

Road closures will be in place, and local diversions will be in operation, they have confirmed.

Gardaí in the Wexford/Wicklow Garda Division have continued to investigate the Irish woman’s murder over the last 27 years.

During that time the investigation team has discovered and collated thousands of documents/reports, taken more than 500 statements of evidence and retained a number of exhibits.

Six people were arrested and detained in connection with the investigation although no one has ever been charged.

“On Sunday, February 8 1998, Fiona was socialising at Butler’s Pub in Broadway, Co. Wexford with friends,” the police force said in a statement today.

“She left Butler’s at approximately midnight. This was the last confirmed sighting of Fiona,” they add.

“A motorist saw a male and a female on the roadway near Kisha Cross, Broadway on that night, at around midnight.

“There were two males in their late teens or early twenties in close proximity.

“None of these four people have ever come forward and Gardaí are anxious to trace them or anyone who was in the vicinity who did not, or could not, come forward at the time.

“Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal to any person with any information in relation to the disappearance and murder of Fiona, who has not spoken to Gardaí, to please come forward and speak to our investigation team.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again.

“An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, or any Garda Station.”