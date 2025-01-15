Man, 47, sentenced to almost 20 years for child sex offences

A MAN who sexually abused and raped a child has been jailed for almost 20 years.

Christopher Aherne appeared at Chester Crown Court on Thursday, January 9, where he was sentenced to 19 years and six months in prison.

The 47-year-old of Perrin Avenue, Runcorn, Cheshire, had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and 13 counts of sexual activity with a child.

He also admitted supplying class A drugs, possession of indecent images and five counts of making indecent images.

"Nobody should have to experience what the victim has been though and if anything can come from this case, I hope that it encourages other victims of sexual offences to come forward and report them to us," said Detective Constable Christopher Tyrer of Cheshire Constabulary.

Phone evidence

During the hearing the court was told how the abuse took place in Ellesmere Port over a two-year period, beginning when the victim was just 14 years old.

Aherne's offending was eventually uncovered in December 2021 after staff at a bowling alley reported witnessing a man acting inappropriately with a child.

Aherne had already left the premises when police arrived but following enquiries they were able to identify him as the suspect.

Officers also identified the child, who told police about what Aherne had subjected them to.

Aherne was subsequently arrested at his garage in Runcorn, where officers recovered his mobile phone.

While examining the device, officers discovered several inappropriate images along with messages to the victim, asking them to share photographs of themselves.

Aherne was subsequently charged with rape and multiple counts of sexual offences.

'No remorse'

"Firstly, I would like to commend the victim for the bravery and courage they have shown throughout the investigation," added DC Tyrer.

"While Aherne admitted his guilt, he has shown no remorse for his actions and the victim will never be able to forget what he did to them.

"However, I do hope that the significant sentence handed to him will provide them with some closure and help them to move forward with their lives."

In addition to the custodial sentence, Aherne was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.