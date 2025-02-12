Man found guilty of raping child is jailed for 18 years

A MAN found guilty of raping a child has been jailed for 18 years.

Connor Behan was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Friday, February 7, having previously been convicted of a string of sexual offences.

In December, the 33-year-old of Heath Avenue, Newcastle-Under-Lyme was found guilty by unanimous verdict of multiple rapes of a girl under 13, multiple sexual assaults by touching of a child under 13 and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child on multiple occasions.

Behan was found not guilty of an additional count of sexual assault by touching of a child under 13.

Police in Cheshire launched an investigation into the abuse in October 2022 following a disclosure made by the victim to a teacher at her school.

The jury heard how Behan had sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions, starting in May 2019, when the victim was just seven years old.

As part of the investigation, a seminal detection dog was deployed which found traces of Behan's semen on a blanket owned by the victim.

Behan was immediately arrested and subsequently charged.

"Firstly, I would like to commend the victim for the strength and courage she has shown throughout this case, and I hope the sentence handed to Behan will provide her closure and a chance to move on with her life," said Detective Constable Georgia Hughes.

"Behan is a dangerous individual, who sexually abused a little girl for years.

"He showed no remorse throughout the entire investigation, and even made his victim relive the experiences in court.

"Thankfully, as a result of the evidence gathered and the bravery of the victim, the jury were able to see through his lies and he is now being held accountable for his actions."