'No remorse': Man found guilty of string of sexual offences against young girl

A MAN has been found guilty of a string of sexual offences against a young girl following a seven-day trial at Chester Crown Court.

Connor Behan, 33, was this week found guilty by a unanimous verdict of counts of multiple rapes of a girl under 13 in Northwich, Cheshire.

He was also convicted of multiple sexual assaults by touching of a child under 13 and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child on multiple occasions.

"Behan sexually abused his victim for a sustained period of time — he showed no remorse, denying everything throughout the investigation," said DS Scott Graves.

Disclosure

Cheshire Constabulary launched an investigation into the abuse in October 2022, following a disclosure made by the victim to a teacher at her school.

The jury heard how Behan, of Heath Avenue, Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Staffordshire, had sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions, starting in May 2019 when she was just seven years old.

As part of the investigation, a seminal detection dog was deployed which found traces of Behan's semen on a blanket owned by the victim.

He was immediately arrested and subsequently charged.

Following the trial, Behan was remanded into custody and is set to be sentenced on Friday, January 31.

He was found not guilty of an additional count of sexual assault by touching of a child under 13.

'Extremely dangerous sexual predator'

Despite the guilty verdict, DS Graves said there were 'no winners' in the case.

"Firstly, I would like to commend the victim for her bravery and courage shown throughout this investigation and trial," he said.

"Sadly, there are no winners in this case, however I truly hope this result will provide her closure.

"I would also like to thank my team and all those involved in securing this verdict — an immense amount of work has gone into ensuring the victim and other innocent children are safeguarded from what is an extremely dangerous sexual predator.

"Thankfully, the jury were able to see through his lies, and he will finally be held accountable for what he's done.

"I hope this result will allow the victim to eventually move on with her life, now that Behan will be unable to hurt her ever again."