Lord of the Dance
'No remorse': Man found guilty of string of sexual offences against young girl
News

'No remorse': Man found guilty of string of sexual offences against young girl

Connor Behan began abusing the girl when she was just seven years old (Image: Cheshire Constabulary)

A MAN has been found guilty of a string of sexual offences against a young girl following a seven-day trial at Chester Crown Court.

Connor Behan, 33, was this week found guilty by a unanimous verdict of counts of multiple rapes of a girl under 13 in Northwich, Cheshire.

He was also convicted of multiple sexual assaults by touching of a child under 13 and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child on multiple occasions.

"Behan sexually abused his victim for a sustained period of time — he showed no remorse, denying everything throughout the investigation," said DS Scott Graves.

Disclosure

Cheshire Constabulary launched an investigation into the abuse in October 2022, following a disclosure made by the victim to a teacher at her school.

The jury heard how Behan, of Heath Avenue, Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Staffordshire, had sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions, starting in May 2019 when she was just seven years old.

As part of the investigation, a seminal detection dog was deployed which found traces of Behan's semen on a blanket owned by the victim.

He was immediately arrested and subsequently charged.

Following the trial, Behan was remanded into custody and is set to be sentenced on Friday, January 31.

He was found not guilty of an additional count of sexual assault by touching of a child under 13.

'Extremely dangerous sexual predator'

Despite the guilty verdict, DS Graves said there were 'no winners' in the case.

"Firstly, I would like to commend the victim for her bravery and courage shown throughout this investigation and trial," he said.

"Sadly, there are no winners in this case, however I truly hope this result will provide her closure.

"I would also like to thank my team and all those involved in securing this verdict — an immense amount of work has gone into ensuring the victim and other innocent children are safeguarded from what is an extremely dangerous sexual predator.

"Behan sexually abused his victim for a sustained period of time — he showed no remorse, denying everything throughout the investigation.

"Thankfully, the jury were able to see through his lies, and he will finally be held accountable for what he's done.

"I hope this result will allow the victim to eventually move on with her life, now that Behan will be unable to hurt her ever again."

See More: Cheshire, Cheshire Constabulary

Related

Three men jailed over £2.6m cannabis haul hidden in mattresses
News 2 months ago

Three men jailed over £2.6m cannabis haul hidden in mattresses

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman jailed after stealing more than £200,000 from her own mother to fund 'selfish desires'
News 3 months ago

Woman jailed after stealing more than £200,000 from her own mother to fund 'selfish desires'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man from Ireland convicted over killing of fox during hunt in Cheshire
News 3 months ago

Man from Ireland convicted over killing of fox during hunt in Cheshire

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

From castles to cottages, inns and monasteries, Ireland has a bed to suit all tastes
Travel 1 day ago

From castles to cottages, inns and monasteries, Ireland has a bed to suit all tastes

By: Mal Rogers

John Creedon’s memoir chronicles a changing Ireland
Comment 1 day ago

John Creedon’s memoir chronicles a changing Ireland

By: Art O'Leary

Ten Mins With...Nick Danan
Entertainment 2 days ago

Ten Mins With...Nick Danan

By: Irish Post

‘That’s a wrap’: Filming completed on Peaky Blinders movie, Netflix confirms
Entertainment 2 days ago

‘That’s a wrap’: Filming completed on Peaky Blinders movie, Netflix confirms

By: Fiona Audley

Irish couple who lost son to sepsis take campaign to the White House
News 2 days ago

Irish couple who lost son to sepsis take campaign to the White House

By: Fiona Audley

Siobhán McSweeney feels like ‘luckiest person alive’ to host The Traitors Ireland
Entertainment 2 days ago

Siobhán McSweeney feels like ‘luckiest person alive’ to host The Traitors Ireland

By: Fiona Audley