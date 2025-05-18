Man arrested after female police officer assaulted during incident in Derry
News

Man arrested after female police officer assaulted during incident in Derry

Sackville Street in Derry (Image: Google Street View)

A MAN has been arrested after a female police officer was assaulted during an incident in Derry.

The assault occurred after officers attended an incident in the Sackville Street area of the city on Friday evening, during which two men were arrested on suspicion of assault.

"During this arrest, a female officer was pulled into the side of the vehicle by one of the detained men, hitting her face off the door," said Chief Inspector Cherith Craig.

"This caused a painful swelling of her eye."

The 35-year-old man was further arrested on suspicion of assault on police and remains in custody at this time.

'Shameful behaviour'

"This is simply not acceptable," added Chief Inspector Craig.

"Officers join the police service to keep people safe — they do not deserve to be assaulted simply for doing their job.

"These incidents highlight the grim reality of the shameful behaviour which we run the risk of being confronted with every time we attend a call.

"Our local officers put themselves in harm's way to protect others.

"We are extremely proud of the way they, and all our officers, serve the public each and every day."

