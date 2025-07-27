MLA condemns 'disgusting and disgraceful' clashes surrounding League of Ireland match

AN MLA has branded scenes of disorder surrounding Friday night's League of Ireland clash between Derry and Bohemians as 'disgusting and disgraceful'.

Mark Durkan was speaking after the clubs drew 1-1 in their game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, with clashes between rival fans in the area before, during and after the game.

Police have now launched an investigation and said they believe the clashes were 'pre-arranged'.

Two hospitalised

The PSNI said they were alerted shortly after 7pm on Friday of two large groups of rival supporters attacking each other near the Lecky Road flyover with sticks, bats and iron bars.

They also caused damage to buildings and cars parked in the Lecky Road and Lone Moor Road areas.

A teenage boy and a man aged in his 20s were taken to hospital after being injured.

Police said further disorder then occurred in the vicinity of the stadium during and after the football match.

Videos of the clashes posted online also showed one group aiming fireworks at rival supporters.

"We believe that the disorder we witnessed on Friday evening was pre-arranged and we will be reviewing all available footage to identify those involved," said Superintendent William Calderwood.

'Organised attack'

Speaking after the game, Mr Durkan said that someone could have been killed.

"Just back from the Brandywell," said the SDLP MLA for Foyle.

"It is disgusting and disgraceful that so many football fans and families left the match in fear tonight due to violent clashes that occurred outside in what had all the hallmarks of an organised attack.

"Thugs came to Derry masked and armed with an array of weapons.

"Local young people were injured — I hope they recover swiftly.

"This madness must stop before someone is killed.

"It is awful that after what has been such a tremendously positive week for the city through the Foyle Cup, this is what will hit the headlines tomorrow.

"I must commend the efforts of the stewards in the Brandywell who did their very best in extremely difficult circumstances."

Anyone with information or footage that could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 1637 of July 25.