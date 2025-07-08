Drugs and cash seized in raid on property in Derry

POLICE seized cash and drugs worth more than £6k following a raid on a property in Derry city.

PSNI officers seized suspected class A, B and C drugs, with a total estimated street value of approximately £6,400, during the operation, which took place yesterday (July 7).

“Along with the seizure of suspected drugs, which including cocaine, officers from Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Team also seized a quantity of cash,” the PSNI said in a statement.

"Every day we are working to disrupt crime and take drugs off our streets and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches to identify those involved,” the PSNI’s Chief Inspector Gahan said.

"Information from the public is crucial in helping us to tackle the scourge of drugs,” he added.

“It helps us focus our efforts on identifying those who make their living by bringing drugs to our streets and into neighbourhoods.

"Drugs cause misery in our communities, we have seen that far too often.

“If you have concerns or information about suspected drug-related activity, you can speak to police on 101.”