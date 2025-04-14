Man arrested in Northern Ireland due in court over fatal shooting in Durham

A MAN arrested in Northern Ireland on Friday is due in court today in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Durham recently.

A warrant was issued for Sean Reay, 29, of Stanley, following the death of Barry Dawson in the town last weekend.

Mr Dawson, 60, was shot through the window of his home at around 5.20pm on Saturday, April 5 and despite the best efforts of paramedics, was declared dead at the scene.

Mr Reay was arrested by the PSNI and transported back to Durham on Saturday.

He has since been charged with murder and is due to appear at Peterlee Magistrates' Court today.

Keith Edward Dorward, also known as Keith Edward Lax, was also arrested on suspicion of murder last Thursday and was charged with the offence on Saturday.

The 47-year-old, of Stanley, is expected to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court today.

Two other people have been charged with Mr Dawson's murder.

Thomas Lee Sterling, 21, from Stanley, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He did not enter any plea and was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Teesside Crown Court today.

Kevin Dorward, 38, of Annfield Plain, appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded into custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on May 9.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Michaela Hetherington, also of Annfield Plain, appeared in court alongside Dorward, charged with perverting the course of justice.

She was similarly remanded into custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on May 9.

A 49-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, who were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Dawson's death and want to thank the community for their continued support while our extensive enquiries were carried out," Detective Superintendent Neil Fuller said on Sunday.

"We appreciate the patience and support residents have given us as officers have worked around-the-clock on our investigation."