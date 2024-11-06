Man dies in Co. Cork after being stung by swarm of wasps

A MAN has died in Co. Cork after he was stung by a swarm of wasps.

Father-of-three Michael Sheehan passed away following the incident at his home in Macroom on Tuesday.

According to RTÉ News, Mr Sheehan inadvertently disturbed a wasps' nest while trimming hedges, resulting in him sustaining multiple stings.

It adds that he was no longer conscious when the ambulance arrived and passed away before he could be transferred to hospital.

It is believed he suffered an anaphylactic shock as a result of the stings.

The funeral of Mr Sheehan, who was in his 50s, is set to take place at St Colman's Church Macroom on Friday.