Man in critical condition after assault in Co. Cork
News

Man in critical condition after assault in Co. Cork

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Co. Cork.

The incident occurred on the Newtown Road in Cobh on Friday evening.

According to RTÉ, the assault was carried out with a bladed weapon in a shop car park.

"Gardaí attended the scene of an incident that occurred at approximately 8pm last night, Friday, March 15, 2024, on the Newtown Road in Cobh, Co. Cork," said a garda spokesperson.

"A man in his 30s was assaulted and was removed from the scene to receive treatment for serious injuries at Cork University Hospital.

"He remains in critical condition.

"The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and an investigation is ongoing."

See More: Cork

Related

Detector dog helps sniff out more than €6m worth of cigarettes in Co. Cork
News 6 days ago

Detector dog helps sniff out more than €6m worth of cigarettes in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three arrested in Co. Cork as part of human trafficking investigation
News 2 weeks ago

Three arrested in Co. Cork as part of human trafficking investigation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Devastated father pays tribute at funeral of six-year-old Matthew Healy
News 1 month ago

Devastated father pays tribute at funeral of six-year-old Matthew Healy

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Government announces €9m funding pot to restore historic buildings across Ireland
News 2 days ago

Government announces €9m funding pot to restore historic buildings across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Stolen diamonds, paintings and a high-end sports vehicle seized in raid on property
News 2 days ago

Stolen diamonds, paintings and a high-end sports vehicle seized in raid on property

By: Irish Post

'Who can resist an Irish story?’ asks author Rosalind Kerven as she releases book of Celtic tales
Entertainment 2 days ago

'Who can resist an Irish story?’ asks author Rosalind Kerven as she releases book of Celtic tales

By: Fiona Audley

Former President Mary Robinson among mourners at funeral of veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird
News 2 days ago

Former President Mary Robinson among mourners at funeral of veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird

By: Fiona Audley

‘A place we call home’: Stunning new video reveals how far global Irish diaspora truly reaches
News 2 days ago

‘A place we call home’: Stunning new video reveals how far global Irish diaspora truly reaches

By: Fiona Audley