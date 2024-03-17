Man in critical condition after assault in Co. Cork

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Co. Cork.

The incident occurred on the Newtown Road in Cobh on Friday evening.

According to RTÉ, the assault was carried out with a bladed weapon in a shop car park.

"Gardaí attended the scene of an incident that occurred at approximately 8pm last night, Friday, March 15, 2024, on the Newtown Road in Cobh, Co. Cork," said a garda spokesperson.

"A man in his 30s was assaulted and was removed from the scene to receive treatment for serious injuries at Cork University Hospital.

"He remains in critical condition.

"The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and an investigation is ongoing."