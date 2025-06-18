Man in his 40s dies in motorcycle collision in Co. Mayo
News

Man in his 40s dies in motorcycle collision in Co. Mayo

File photo (Image: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie)

A MAN has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Mayo on Tuesday.

The single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle occurred on the R331 at Friarsquarter East, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo shortly after 7.40pm last night.

The motorcyclist, a male aged in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 17 are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Ballinrobe, Mayo

Related

Single Irish ticket scoops record-breaking €250m on EuroMillions
News 1 hour ago

Single Irish ticket scoops record-breaking €250m on EuroMillions

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland’s peatlands are at a crossroads
News 2 hours ago

Ireland’s peatlands are at a crossroads

By: Mark Murphy

Ryanair’s O’Leary raises worries over Boeing planes
News 7 hours ago

Ryanair’s O’Leary raises worries over Boeing planes

By: Mark Murphy

Latest

The cost of Ireland's data centre boom
Business 9 hours ago

The cost of Ireland's data centre boom

By: Mark Murphy

Irish engineering firm wins landmark contract for Singapore airport
Business 1 day ago

Irish engineering firm wins landmark contract for Singapore airport

By: Fiona Audley

Survivors invited to view excavation works at site of former mother and baby home in Tuam
News 1 day ago

Survivors invited to view excavation works at site of former mother and baby home in Tuam

By: Fiona Audley

Northern Irish hotelier ‘honoured’ to be on King’s birthday honours list
Business 1 day ago

Northern Irish hotelier ‘honoured’ to be on King’s birthday honours list

By: Fiona Audley

Mother and baby home inquiry and redress scheme to be established in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Mother and baby home inquiry and redress scheme to be established in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Businessman Dermot Smurfit receives honorary degree from Trinity College Dublin
Business 1 day ago

Businessman Dermot Smurfit receives honorary degree from Trinity College Dublin

By: Fiona Audley