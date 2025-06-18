Man in his 40s dies in motorcycle collision in Co. Mayo

A MAN has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Mayo on Tuesday.

The single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle occurred on the R331 at Friarsquarter East, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo shortly after 7.40pm last night.

The motorcyclist, a male aged in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 17 are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.