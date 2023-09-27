Man suffers 'serious facial injuries' in Dublin dog attack

A MAN has suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked by a dog in Dublin.

A woman was also injured in the incident, which occurred at a proerty in the Crumlin area on Tuesday.

In a statement, gardaí said the dog had since been put down.

"Gardaí at Crumlin received a call to attend a residence in the area yesterday, Tuesday, September 26, at approximately 12.30pm, after a male and female suffered injuries caused by a dog," read the statement.

"Both individuals were conveyed to hospital for medical treatment.

"The male suffered serious facial injuries while the female received injuries to her arm.

"The local dog warden subsequently seized the dog and it has since been destroyed."