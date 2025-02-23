Man hospitalised following shooting in Dublin
News

Man hospitalised following shooting in Dublin

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following a shooting in Dublin that left a man requiring hospital treatment,

The incident occurred in the Rutland Avenue area of Crumlin, Dublin 12, shortly after 9.45pm on Friday.

"A male in his late 30s was transferred to St James's Hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries," read a garda statement.

"No other injuries were reported."

The scene was examined by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit, however, no arrests have been made as yet.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them.

Road users who were in the area between 9.15pm and 10.15pm on Friday and who may have relevant camera footage are asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Crumlin, Dublin

Related

Police name one of two people who died in three-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim
News 11 months ago

Police name one of two people who died in three-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man suffers 'serious facial injuries' in Dublin dog attack
News 1 year ago

Man suffers 'serious facial injuries' in Dublin dog attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

'A pillar of our community': Tributes as police name driver who died in Co. Antrim collision
News 1 year ago

'A pillar of our community': Tributes as police name driver who died in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Explore Leitrim - one of Ireland’s 'Hidden Heartlands'
Travel 1 day ago

Explore Leitrim - one of Ireland’s 'Hidden Heartlands'

By: Irish Post

The top ten Celtic rock tracks that came out of Ireland
Entertainment 1 day ago

The top ten Celtic rock tracks that came out of Ireland

By: Mal Rogers

Trump’s trade wars a new test for Ireland
Comment 2 days ago

Trump’s trade wars a new test for Ireland

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Ireland is one of top ten ‘clean’ nations
News 2 days ago

Ireland is one of top ten ‘clean’ nations

By: Mal Rogers

Irish singer Bambie Thug in new show featuring Eurovision stars
Entertainment 2 days ago

Irish singer Bambie Thug in new show featuring Eurovision stars

By: Fiona Audley

St Patrick’s festival in Birmingham will keep celebrations going despite parade cancellation
Culture 2 days ago

St Patrick’s festival in Birmingham will keep celebrations going despite parade cancellation

By: Fiona Audley