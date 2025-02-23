Man hospitalised following shooting in Dublin

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following a shooting in Dublin that left a man requiring hospital treatment,

The incident occurred in the Rutland Avenue area of Crumlin, Dublin 12, shortly after 9.45pm on Friday.

"A male in his late 30s was transferred to St James's Hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries," read a garda statement.

"No other injuries were reported."

The scene was examined by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit, however, no arrests have been made as yet.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them.

Road users who were in the area between 9.15pm and 10.15pm on Friday and who may have relevant camera footage are asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.