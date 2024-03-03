Police name one of two people who died in three-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim

POLICE have named one of the people who died in a three-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim this week.

Samuel Stewart from the Belfast area was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in the Ballyhill Road area of Crumlin shortly after 10.10pm on Thursday.

A grey Audi A6 driven by the 37-year-old was involved in a collision with a black Citroen Volcane and a silver Volkswagen Golf.

A woman in her twenties, who was a passenger in the latter vehicle, was also sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Collision Investigation Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has camera footage that could assist officers with their enquiries, is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference 2104 29/02/24.