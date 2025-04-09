Minister eyes economic boost as Ireland remains on course for renewable energy targets

THE MINISTER for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment has said Ireland's economy will reap the benefits of the country's commitment to renewable energy.

Peter Burke was speaking after the release of a one-year progress report on Ireland's target to deliver at least 37GW of offshore renewable energy by 2050.

So far, work is already complete or underway on 38 of 40 actions set out last year in Ireland's offshore wind strategy document, Powering Prosperity.

In Tuesday's progress report, Mr Burke said the strategy was on course to not only make Ireland greener, but also help the country capitalise on the economic opportunities that sustainability brings.

"Not only will it underpin Ireland's efforts to decarbonise and secure our energy supply, but it will also provide a foundation upon which our future economic growth serves to enhance Ireland's international competitiveness in a changing geopolitical context," he wrote.

"The availability of an abundant, reliable, indigenous supply of green energy can help to drive clean, sustainable growth in new and existing energy-intensive enterprise sectors, including pharmaceuticals, data centres, cement manufacturing and many more.

"It is vitally important that Ireland not only delivers on its renewable energy potential, but that we capture the full economic opportunity arising from it."

Maximising benefits

There are four core pillars to the government's strategy, all aimed at ensuring Ireland maximises the economic benefits of its environmental commitments.

Offshore wind farms will help deliver the 37GW target while giving Ireland an edge in exporting products and services related to offshore wind energy.

Research, development and innovation in the sector aims to give Ireland a competitive edge in new technology and know-how in renewable energy.

Balanced regional economic development opportunities will drive growth from offshore wind energy, enabling all parts of Ireland to thrive.

Meanwhile, future demand for offshore renewable energy could see Ireland develop Green Energy Industrial Parks, which would attract major foreign investment.

They would also establish new indigenous green businesses and serve as test beds for green technological innovation to power the Irish economy of the future.

'Well positioned'

Only two of the 40 actions set out in last year's strategy have failed to see any progress.

A plan to engage and use existing maritime sites has been shelved due to a problem with some test sites.

Meanwhile, a commitment to undertake further work on the future benefits of integrated energy parks has not yet begun but is expected to be completed on time.

Of the other 38 actions, 14 have been completed and 24 are underway, five of which have been delayed.

Despite the progress, the Minister said it is essential that work continues swiftly to overcome any possible delays in obtaining planning and establishing required infrastructure.

"It is vital that this work continues at pace across Government to ensure that we are well positioned to capture the full economic, environmental and regional development benefits offered by this significant opportunity, and that we overcome any remaining challenges that might impede our continued progress," said Mr Burke.

“This Government will continue to work alongside industry and the research community towards our shared goal of a successful, resilient Irish offshore wind sector."