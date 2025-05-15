Missing person appeal launched for teenager last seen three days ago
News

Missing person appeal launched for teenager last seen three days ago

GARDAÍ have launched a missing person appeal for a teenager who was last seen on Monday.

Claudette Forde was reported missing from her home in Dublin at 8.45pm on May 12.

Missing Claudette Forde was last seen on Monday

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing blue pyjamas, the police force confirmed this morning.

“Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Claudette Forde,” the force said in a statement.

“Gardaí and Claudette’s family are concerned for her well-being,” they added.

Anyone with information on Claudette’s whereabouts is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

