Molly Martens: Woman who murdered her Irish husband sent to high-security jail after breaching prison rules

MOLLY Martens, who was sentenced to 20-25 years imprisonment for the murder of her Irish husband Jason Corbett, has been moved to a high-security jail after breaching prison rules.

The 34-year-old was cited last month by The North Carolina Department of Public Safety for disobeying orders from prison staff, possessing "no threat contraband" and taking "unauthorised leave" last November.

The convicted killer was serving time at the Southern Correctional Institute but has now been moved to North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women (NCCIW).

NCCIW is a high-security facility holding a number of death row prisoners, violent criminals.

Martens faces a review hearing on August 1, which could result in additional time being added to her sentence.

The former nanny and her father Thomas, 68, were convicted last year of the second-degree murder of 39-year-old father-of-two Jason Corbett.

Mr Corbett, originally from Limerick, died after receiving 10 blows to the head from a baseball bat and paving stone at his home in Lexington, North Carolina in August 2015.

Martens met the Irishman in 2008 after she moved to Limerick to work as a nanny for his children. They later married in 2011.

Martens and her father appealed unsuccessfully for a retrial last December.