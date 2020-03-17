A DUBLIN pub based near St Stephen's Green has unveiled a pretty unique St Patrick's Day mural depicting the President of Ireland as St Patrick himself.

'The Well' shared their brilliant mural of Michael D Higgins and his superstar dogs, Síoda and Bród, chasing the snakes out of Ireland over the weekend, when Ireland's St Patrick's Day plans were still tentatively in place.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, The Well shared an uplifting message of hope alongside the artistic creation, stating:

"It's testing times we live in. But one thing we can agree on is that we have a bleeding deadly Irish President.

"This St Patrick's Day, President Michael D Higgins has urged people to show solidarity and concern for each other in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

"In his St Patrick's Day message, he said it is important communities come together in the weeks ahead. We couldn't agree more."

The Well then quoted from Michael D Higgin's inspiring St Patrick's Day speech (which you can read in full here), where he called for people to "follow the values embodied in the story of St Patrick" as the world faces the global coronavirus pandemic.



"Those values of solidarity and concern for the well-being of our fellow citizens will play a fundamental role in our effective confronting of the challenge with which we are now presented," Mr Higgins said.

"It is a challenge that calls on the tradition and practice of our communities working together, recognising the needs of all their members, and in particular those who are most vulnerable."

The Well drew inspiration from President Higgins' wise words, telling all their followers and customers:

"In the words of our President Higgins, we at The Well wish "all those who form part of the Irish family, a happy and peaceful St. Patrick’s Day." "

The mural, which in any other year would have been little more than a humorous piece perfect for selfies, is now more bittersweet, as just one day after revealing the mural, The Well announced their temporary closure in order to protect their staff and customers amd the spread of the virus.

The mural, with its message of hope, remains.