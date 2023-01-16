Nepalese air crash — British passenger mistakenly listed as Irish

A British man originally identified as travelling on an Irish passport was one of the victim Nepalese air crash victim

A BRITISH national, originally identified as Irish, was one of those in board an aircraft that crashed attempting to land at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal originally named Ruan Calum Crighton as the man holding an Irish passport on board. But it later transpired that Mr Crighton was travelling on a UK passport.

The new airport, roughly in the centre of the country, only opened at the start of this month. It is a modern well-equipped facility.

The Yeti Airlines ATR 72 plane was approaching the airport in clear, settled weather. Within two kilometres of landing it appears to have made a last minute decision to land on a different runway than that specified. It crashed shortly afte.

Authorities have confirmed that the scheduled flight from Katmandu had four crew and 68 passengers on board. None survived.

It is believed that as well as the British man, five Indians were aboard, four and Russians, two South Koreans and one passenger each from Argentina, Australia, France.

A spokesperson for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs originally said they were aware of reports of an Irish person being aboard the doomed aircraft and that the department was ready to provide consular assistance if needed.

This has now been amended.

Nepal has a poor air safety air record. Since 2019 Nepalese airlines have been barred from EU and British airspace.