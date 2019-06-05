PADDY POWER has welcomed Donald Trump to Ireland in typically tongue-in-cheek fashion by building his very own presidential motorway service station in Co. Clare.

The Irish bookmaker constructed 'Donald Plaza' at the site of Sean McCarthy Autos in Lissycasey, just a tee shot away from the US President's Doonbeg golf course – where he will stay tonight after meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The not-so secret service station is the second of its kind to be built on Irish soil in honour of an American president – in 2014, the nation paid tribute to Barack Obama's 2011 visit with the construction of Obama Plaza, near the spot where he famously shared a pint with a distant Irish cousin in Moneygall, Co. Offaly.

With President Trump due to land at Shannon Airport at around 4.30pm today, the site has been decked out with banners marking his arrival in the west of Ireland – including mischievous messages such as "A Yuge Welcome To The West", "Make Americanos Great Again" and "Beautiful, Classy Plaza. Just Tremendous".

Comes complete with: ☕️ Covfefe cafe (Making Americanos Great Again)

José’s Wall Supplies

TremendousMac’s

Stormy Shakes

Golden Shower Facilities pic.twitter.com/08x34TQlog — Paddy Power (@paddypower) 5 June 2019

Advertisement

In true Trump fashion, the station is even decked out in gold and boasts of golden shower facilities "for those needing a special freshen up", a Mexican building supply store and the Make Americano Great Again Covfefe café.

The "tremendous amenities" on offer include:

● We have the ‘Make Americano Great Again’ Covfefe Café – Where patrons can grab and go by purchasing a pick-me-up for those long drives, inspired by one of the world’s most famous Twitter screw-ups.

● Vlad’s Auto Repair – Quick and easy collusion – err, collision – repair, to help you fix anything. Cash only.

● Golden Shower Facilities – A facility fit for a Presidential powerhouse, not to be mistaken for a reference to a certain pee-tape controversy, because that was fake news.

● Tremendous-Macs – The President is no stranger to hamburgers (or hamberders), so we’re serving up the absolute best.

● Jose’s Wall Supplies – They’ll build it, and even better, they’ll pay for it.

● Stormy’s Shakes – Because no hamberder is complete without indulging in a little guilty pleasure on the side to wash it down. Warning: They tend to repeat on you.

Paddy Power said it expected the station "to become a place of pilgrimage this week for fans of dodgy toupees, robot wives, and very very repetitive use of adverbs".

A spokesman for the bookmaker added: "Obama Plaza put Moneygall in Co Offaly on the map here in Ireland after the ex-President was reunited with his distant cousin during his 2011 visit to the nearby town.

"And, while we couldn’t trace any of Donald Trump’s ancestors to the area, we thought this was as good a place as any to slap a service station in his honour.

Advertisement

"It’s remote, features derelict views and the beginnings of a wall are currently under construction. The similarities between the Plaza and Trump are actually remarkable when you think about it."