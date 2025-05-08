Irish culinary entrepreneur reveals inspiration behind new restaurant offering
RESTAURATEUR JP McMahon has revealed a love of Japanese food inspired a new offering set to open in Galway next month.

The chef, who owns the Michelin-starred Aniar restaurant and Cava Bodega, both in the city, will launch his new ramen and bao bar Kombu in June.

Chef JP McMahon will open his new restaurant on Druid’s Lane in Galway (Pic: Andrew Downes)

“Kombu is a realisation of my love of Japanese food, which I’ve long admired,” McMahon said this week.

“I’ve taught Japanese cooking classes at Aniar for years, our Ramen and Bao Bar pop-ups have been a big hit at at Aniar as part of Blas na Gaillimhe Festivals of Food, and of course, I’m passionate about cooking with seaweed, utilising it broadly in Aniar - so this felt like a natural evolution," he added.

Kombu, named after the Japanese seaweed, will open on Druid’s Lane in Galway in late June.

Described by McMahon as “a love letter to Japan,” the menu will feature steaming bowls of ramen, teriyaki, tempura, rice dishes, and a creative selection of bao buns—including a playful dessert like a chocolate ganache bao bun topped with wasabi sea salt.

