Pair arrested after man stabbed during aggravated burglary

TWO people have been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Belfast, during which a man was stabbed and a woman was pushed down a flight of stairs.

The incident happened in the Gardenmore Walk area in the west of the city in the early hours of this morning.

A 48-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been detained on suspicion of related offences and are assisting police with their enquiries.

"Shortly before 3.10am, it was reported that a man and a woman armed with a knife and a baton entered a property in the area," said Detective Sergeant Faulkner of the PSNI.

"A male occupant aged in his 20s is believed to have been stabbed and received puncture wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"A woman in her 20s also inside the property was pushed down the stairs during the incident but her injuries are also not believed to be life-threatening."

Detective Faulkner added that a number of windows at the property were damaged during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 272 of July 21.