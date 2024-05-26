Pair charged after €2.1m with of cannabis seized in Dublin
Pair charged after €2.1m with of cannabis seized in Dublin

Around 105 kgs of herbal cannabis was seized (Image: Revenue)

TWO men have been charged after €2.1m worth of cannabis was seized in Dublin on Friday.

Around 105kg of herbal cannabis was seized following a joint operation by Revenue's Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

The men, both in their 30s, were arrested by An Garda Síochána and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

According to the BBC, the pair — one from Dublin and one from Liverpool — appeared at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Saturday, where they were remanded into custody until May 30.

