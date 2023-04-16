Parents guilty of Christmas Day murder of 10-month-old son

THE PARENTS of a 10-month-old baby boy have been found guilty of his murder following a four-month trial.

On Friday, a jury at Derbyshire Crown Court in England found Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden guilty of the murder of Finley Boden on Christmas day 2020.

A post-mortem examination found that Finley had died as a result of multiple fractures and infective complications as a result of his injuries.

Finley had sustained 57 fractures, despite only being in the couple's care for 39 days.

A specialist who reviewed his injuries said that none of the fractures could be explained by normal events and that Finley was in 'severe and protracted pain' prior to his death.

"Finley Boden died in what should have been the safest place in the world for him — his own home," said Detective Inspector Stephen Shaw.

Bruises, burns and fractures

In the early hours of Christmas Day 2020, paramedics were called to a house in Holland Road, Old Whittington, Derbyshire to reports of a child being unresponsive.

Boden and Marsden told paramedics that Finley had been poorly, with a high temperature, cough and a cold.

Finley was rushed to hospital but doctors were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at 3.45am.

When his body was examined, he was found to have 71 bruises and two burns, which had been caused during multiple, separate assaults.

Further examination found he had suffered 57 fractures, including 17 fractured ribs, a fractured collarbone, wrist, shoulder, left thigh bone, right shin bone and both thighs.

Both Boden and Marsden were arrested but denied causing Finley's injuries and said they had no knowledge of how the fractures occurred during the 39 days he was in their care.

Prior to him being returned to Boden and Marsden, Finley had been seen regularly by professionals and was found to be developing well and was healthy.

However, once Finley was back in their care, the pair became evasive with medical and social care professionals.

Boden, 30, of Barrow Hill, and Marsden, 22, of no fixed abode, were both charged with Finley's murder but pleaded not guilty at trial.

They are due to be sentenced at a later date.

'Devastating injuries'

DI Shaw said Finley's injuries were 'among the worst I have seen during my career in policing'.

"As a parent you have no greater responsibility than to a child that is in your care but Boden and Marsden could not even bring themselves to take Finley to hospital when it was absolutely clear that he was critically ill," he said.

"They have never given a reasonable explanation as to why they did not do this, but it appears to be abundantly clear that their primary concern was their own freedom — and not the life of Finley.

"The injuries that were inflicted upon Finley were among the worst I have seen during my career in policing and, as a father, it is inconceivable to me how any parent could cause such devastating injuries to a child."