Police name Irish pedestrian killed in collision with lorry in London
POLICE have named a pedestrian who was killed in a collision with a lorry in north London last year.

Thomas Murphy died after being involved in the incident which happened at around 3.30pm on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the junction of Kilburn High Road and Cambridge Avenue.

The 71-year-old, an Irish national who was living in Maida Vale, died at the scene, which was not far from Kilburn High Road rail station.

The driver of the lorry stopped nearby a short time after the incident and has been spoken to by police.

Thomas Murphy was killed in a collision with a lorry while walking along Kilburn High Road

There has been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

Today the Metropolitan Police Force revealed Mr Murphy’s identity, while confirming that his family had been informed.

They have also appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

In particular they are trying to track down two men who gave evidence at the scene of the incident.

“The police investigation is ongoing, which has included obtaining CCTV footage that is central to this investigation,” Detective Sergeant Becca Collens, of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said.

“However we have been unable to make contact with two key witnesses who provided details to officers at the scene,” he added.

“I am appealing for those two men to make contact with me.

“I also need to hear from anyone else who saw the incident but has yet to speak with police.

“I am keen to have witness accounts as well as CCTV material and other evidence available for the inquest."

An inquest into Mr Murphy’s death has been opened and adjourned at Barnet Coroner’s Court.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4240/25Nov23.

