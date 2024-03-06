Police welcome MI5 decision to reduce Northern Ireland terrorism threat level to 'substantial'

THE PSNI have today welcomed MI5's decision to reduce the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland to 'substantial'.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said the move reflected efforts by authorities and communities to oppose those intent on 'dragging Northern Ireland back to the past'.

The reduction comes a year after the threat level was raised to 'severe' in the wake of the attempted murder of off-duty police officer John Caldwell.

Despite the change, DUP MLA Trevor Carson warned against complacency and urged the government to provide adequate support for policing.

'Positive step'

Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, told parliament today that MI5 had lowered the terrorism threat level for Northern Ireland from 'severe' to 'substantial'.

The independent assessment means the threat has moved from an attack being 'highly likely' to 'likely'.

"This positive step reflects the commitment of communities from across Northern Ireland to build a safer place to live and work," he said.

"As ever, the public should remain vigilant and report any concerns they may have to the police.

"There remains a small group of people determined to destabilise the political settlement in Northern Ireland through acts of terrorism."

The Chief Constable welcomed the announcement, saying it was 'testament to all of our collective long-term efforts, in particular the community, in achieving the kind of society that we all want and deserve'.

However, like the Secretary of State, Mr Boutcher acknowledged the threat of an attack remained.

"It is sad that there is still a small group of people within our society who are intent on causing harm and dragging Northern Ireland back to the past," he added.

"No-one wants this and we will continue to pursue anyone involved and bring them before the courts in order to make our communities safer.

"It's just over one year since the cowardly attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

"Our officers will continue to relentlessly pursue those responsible for this most vicious act, seeking to bring all who have played any part before the courts."

'Not the time to stand still'

Responding to the news, South Antrim MLA Mr Clarke urged police to remain proactive in tackling terrorism.

However, he said this would only be possible if the 'perilous state' of the PSNI's finances was addressed.

"This is not the time to stand still or take a step back in the fight against terrorism in Northern Ireland. Those efforts must continue," he said.

"The Chief Constable has warned that the continuing perilous state of the PSNI's finances will have a detrimental impact on the Service's ability to support national security operations going forward and such a scenario must not be tolerated.

"It is absolutely imperative that the Government and the Department of Finance demonstrate their practical commitment to rooting out those minority elements of our society that are only intent on murder and destruction."