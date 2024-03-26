Public appeal on 31st anniversary of disappearance and murder of Irish-American Annie McCarrick

A PUBLIC appeal for information has been issued on the 31st anniversary of the murder and disappearance of Annie McCarrick.

The young woman went missing from her home in Dublin on March 26, 1993.

Born in New York, to an Irish family, the 26-year-old moved to Ireland and settled in Sandymount, Dublin 4, in January 1993.

At the time of going missing, Ms McCarrick worked as a waitress at the Courtyard Restaurant in Donnybrook and Café Java in Leeson Street.

Her last known activity was on the morning of Friday, March 26, 1993, when she purchased groceries in Quinnsworth on Sandymount Road.

Her shopping was later found left unpacked in bags in her apartment.

A receipt in the bags confirmed the date and time of purchase as 26/03/1993 at 11:02am.

In March 2023, just days before the 30-year anniversary of her disappearance, Gardaí upgraded their investigation to murder.

This year, as her 31st anniversary of her disappearance falls, they have reissued their appeal for information that may help them “uncover the truth” about what happened to her.

“As we commemorate the 31st anniversary of Annie's disappearance, An Garda Síochána remains committed to uncovering the truth and progressing this investigation,” they stated today.

“Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for any information that may shed light on Annie's disappearance and murder,” they added.

“Individuals who may have interacted with Annie on or after March 26, 1993, are urged to come forward and assist in the investigation.”

Ms McCarrick’s death is one of the most notorious cases of missing women which occurred in Ireland within a so-called 'Vanishing Triangle' in the 1990's.

Last year new insights into the case were revealed in RTÉ One’s two-part true-crime series Beyond the Vanishing Triangle.

Her mother Nancy McCarrick gave an interview for the documentary, where she describes her only child as “funny” and “very reliable”.

“She was conscientious, she was not fearful,” she added, “she could not find fault with Ireland.”

Revelations in the programme include a sighting of the young woman with a man in Poppies Café in Enniskerry on the day she disappeared.

Friends and family who feature in the documentary also shared the concerns they had had for Ms McCarrick, particularly as they believed she was being harassed by someone she knew prior to her disappearance.

They also claim someone she knew had been physically violent to her before she disappeared.

"We found out from some of her friends that she had been having quite a bit of difficulty with someone she knew and we were totally unaware of that,” her mother confirmed.

"She hadn’t let us know about it. I guess she thought she could handle it herself and things would be alright."

Maureen Covell, Ms McCarrick's aunt, added: “I was told something in confidence that someone that Annie had known had struck her when they were in a drunken state.”

Speaking in the documentary, Ms McCarrick’s mother - whose husband John has passed away since their daughter went missing - said she remained hopeful that the family will eventually have a place to visit her daughter.

“As far as justice or retribution I have no interest in it at all,” she said.

“My fondest wish would just be to find out what happened to her. To be able to have a grave to visit."

Ms McCarrick, who spoked with a soft Irish-American accent, is described as 5'8" in height with long brown hair.

When she disappeared it is believed she was in possession of a large brown leather bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team at Irishtown Garda Station at 01 6669600, their local Garda Station, or the Garda Confidential line at 1800 666 111.