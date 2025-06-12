Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Annie McCarrick in 1993
A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Annie McCarrick.

The 26-year-old went missing from her home in Dublin on March 26, 1993.

The man, who is in his 60s, was arrested in Dublin, Gardaí confirmed this morning.

Officers are also searching a house in Clondalkin in west Dublin as part of the investigation.

“Elements of that house and garden will be searched and subject of both technical and forensic examinations,” the police force has confirmed.

“The current residents of this home are not connected in anyway with Annie McCarrick or her disappearance,” they added.

Born in New York, to an Irish family, Ms McCarrick had moved to Ireland and settled in Sandymount, Dublin 4, in January 1993.

At the time of going missing, she worked as a waitress at the Courtyard Restaurant in Donnybrook and Café Java in Leeson Street.

Her last known activity was on the morning of Friday, March 26, 1993, when she purchased groceries in Quinnsworth on Sandymount Road.

Her shopping was later found left unpacked in bags in her apartment.

Ms McCarrick’s family have been updated on the Gardaí investigation.

“They have been fully appraised of today’s developments,” the force states.

A public appeal has been issued today for anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward.

“An Garda Síochána appeal to anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant that they might believe it to be, to contact with the investigation team,” they state.

“Gardaí also appeal to anyone that may have previously come forward but who felt that they could not provide Gardaí with all of the relevant information they had in relation to this matter, to please make contact with An Garda Síochána again.”

They add: “With the passage of time they may now be in a position to speak further with the investigation team.

“Any information will be welcomed by the investigation team, and will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“The investigation team can be contacted at Irishtown Garda Station on 01 666 9600 or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111.

