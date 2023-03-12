Saturday Night Live criticised over 'offensive' Irish Oscars sketch

AMERICAN comedy institution Saturday Night Live (SNL) has been criticised on social media following a sketch depicting Irish actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

The clip aired on this weekend’s show and was later shared on Twitter, bringing it to a wider audience.

One user described it as 'horribly offensive', while another said it relied on 'worn out Irish stereotypes'.

Meanwhile, acclaimed Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee shared the skit with a facepalm emoji.

Drinking gag

The clip showed SNL cast members Mikey Day and Molly Kearney portraying Farrell and Gleeson as they are asked about their chances of winning Oscars for The Banshees of Inisherin.

The pair reply with thick, incomprehensible accents, to which one of the interviewers, played by Marcello Hernandez, replies: "Wow! And they haven't even started drinking yet!"

Farrell, who has previously spent time in rehab, has been teetotal since 2006.

Social media users condemned the clip ahead of tonight's Oscars, where Farrell and Gleeson are both up for awards.

Also Colin Farrell has been sober for 20 years you witless ghouls but sure, make sure abysmal jokes — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) March 12, 2023

If we were guiltily laughing at this there may have been an excuse. But it’s just so awful. The impersonations are dreadful. The writing is dire. It’s just pathetic. — 🥃Donald Clarke🎥 (@DonaldClarke63) March 12, 2023

God, this is absolutely dreadful stuff @nbcsnl. I’m Irish and I find this more disappointing than I find it offensive - if worn out Irish stereotypes are the best your writers can come up with then I think SNL’s future looks like it’ll be pretty unremarkable. Do better. — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewEQuinn) March 12, 2023

Yes this fine 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/Xk5nsYMyqS — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) March 12, 2023

What the absolute fuck is this?? — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) March 12, 2023

This is beyond offensive. — Lorna Claire Weightman (@styleisleIRL) March 12, 2023

Yes this is culturally insulting but more than that I really feel for Colin Farrell. Achieving sobriety, as I have witnessed in my career, is a dark & challenging path. Addiction comes from a place of trauma or pain. To mock someone who has endured that is appalling. https://t.co/gis4DeUca1 — Cllr Daniel Butler (@DanielButlerFG) March 12, 2023

Farrell and Gleeson both appeared as guests on SNL in October 2022.

The Banshees of Inisherin is up for nine awards at tonight's Oscars.

As well as nods for Farrell and Gleeson, co-stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon are also in the running.

Martin McDonagh has been nominated for Best Director while the film is also up for Best Picture.