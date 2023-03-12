Saturday Night Live criticised over 'offensive' Irish Oscars sketch
SNL cast members, from left, Heidi Gardner and Marcello Hernández with Mikey Day as Colin Farrell and Molly Kearney as Brendan Gleeson (Image: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

AMERICAN comedy institution Saturday Night Live (SNL) has been criticised on social media following a sketch depicting Irish actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

The clip aired on this weekend’s show and was later shared on Twitter, bringing it to a wider audience.

One user described it as 'horribly offensive', while another said it relied on 'worn out Irish stereotypes'.

Meanwhile, acclaimed Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee shared the skit with a facepalm emoji.

The clip showed SNL cast members Mikey Day and Molly Kearney portraying Farrell and Gleeson as they are asked about their chances of winning Oscars for The Banshees of Inisherin.

The pair reply with thick, incomprehensible accents, to which one of the interviewers, played by Marcello Hernandez, replies: "Wow! And they haven't even started drinking yet!"

Farrell, who has previously spent time in rehab, has been teetotal since 2006.

Social media users condemned the clip ahead of tonight's Oscars, where Farrell and Gleeson are both up for awards.

Farrell and Gleeson both appeared as guests on SNL in October 2022.

The Banshees of Inisherin is up for nine awards at tonight's Oscars.

As well as nods for Farrell and Gleeson, co-stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon are also in the running.

Martin McDonagh has been nominated for Best Director while the film is also up for Best Picture.

